For Ryan Hentz, the Bonifest event is a family tradition.

Ryan’s father, Chris, and mother Kathy Kentz, started Bonifest 31 years ago with another couple – Christine and Allen Durkee.

Bonifest has exploded into one of the more popular festivals in the region during the spring each year. Ryan has a sincere interest in music and because of his leadership, that part has grown into something residents look forward to seeing every spring.

“Dirty Mugs” is one band that plays Bonifest each year and has become one of the more popular acts that perform.

American Banner of Marine coordinates the carnival in the Bonifest parking lot, which is also exceptionally popular for families.

“It is our No. 1 fund-raiser each year,” Ryan said. “My parents started Bonifest 31 years ago when I was eight years old. It has all come full circle. I deeply care about it and I put a lot of work into it. My biggest contribution is the music part. I play all around St. Louis and I have built that up.”This year’s Bonifest was once again “a wonderful event,” Ryan Hentz said and was well attended both days.

At 4:15 on Saturday of Bonifest, people retreat for a church service, then come back out for the afternoon festivities.

Ryan Hentz said he plans to keep Bonifest going strong for years to come and wants to continue to pass on the family tradition behind the event.

