EDWARDSVILLE – Regardless of which Catholic parish you frequent, what town you are from or whatever may fall in the way, an amazing time is to be had each year at Bonifest.

Organized by the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Bonifest Chairman Ryan Hentz is delighted to have the opportunity for families, friends and kids of all ages to enjoy the parish grounds, the rides and of course, the music.

“Today, it feels like summer,” Hentz said as he was taking a break for lunch at this Saturday’s gathering. “Everyone says that the Bonifest is Edwardsville’s unofficial kick-off for summer, so today it feels like summer, with a little cool breeze and I can’t say more about the weather.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Under Hentz's direction, the festival has been used as a great opportunity to showcase some of the area’s best music acts, including Ryan Ideus and the Feudin’ Hillbillies and Dirty Muggs.

From 11:00 to 2 and 4 p.m. today, there was a special Bluejay Happy Hour discount to guests wishing to grab some food and take a spin on carnival rides. Beginning at 2 p.m., Late 4 Work, a 70’s to present rock and pop group, lit up the band stand with their hits.

Parishoners headed into Saturday Mass for an hour beginning at 4:15 p.m. before heading back out to the festival to see Carrie and the Catapults perform until 7:30 p.m. After that, Dirty Muggs took the stage.

Bonifest continued into Saturday evening until around 11:00 p.m. The festival, located on parish grounds between Vandalia and Buchanan Streets in Edwardsville had great music, delicious food, fun rides, carnival games, giveaways and so much more.

More like this: