Why Woman to Woman?

Our woman to woman representative will help guide you through the entire car selection and buying process. She will conduct a search for her client's preferred make and model of new or used cars with sought after options, negotiate prices and financing terms that satisfy buyer and seller alike then arrange delivery, Her clients only have to show up for a few minutes to sign the contract and take the keys. This three step process will make the purchase of a new vehicle a pleasant one for each customer she works with.

National statistics indicate women yield substantial influence over purchasing decisions across the American economy. According to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, women make 60 percent of the new car purchases and control 89 percent of all purchases of goods and services. Most of the automotive industry has failed to recognize the importance of these stats. We have not.

Article continues after sponsor message

We will make the process of obtaining a new vehicle easy, pleasant and affordable. We set the bar very high for the standards of customer service and we promise to deliver what we say.

About Our Woman to Woman Program

Our mission at Bommarito Nissan is to make car buying easy! We work with you to get the best possible deal on a new or pre-owned vehicle. The car buying experience should be a smooth and pleasant process for everyone and we are committed to creating a positive experience one client at a time.

Our woman to woman representative, whose experience in the car business includes positions in sales, dealership management, financing and customer service, will bring a unique buying experience to the traditional frustrating process of car haggling to women.

More like this: