(Busch Stadium) As excited as he was to make his MLB debut, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Luke Voit was also trying to keep things simple–and stick with the same approach that got him called up to the big leagues. Article continues after sponsor message "I've been waiting for this opportunity a long time," he replied yesterday when asked if he could handle the pressure. "I'm going to go out there with a killer attitude–and hit bombs and doubles. That's what I'm supposed to do, right?" Jun 26, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit (40) hits a double off of Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Austin Brice (not pictured) for his first Major League hit during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports