ALTON - At 1:33 p.m. on Monday, the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious item at the Goodwill store located at 1719 Homer Adams Parkway.

The item, initially described as a "pipe bomb," prompted authorities to take swift action to ensure public safety.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad was called in to assist with the investigation. Upon thorough examination, the item was determined not to be a "pipe bomb," and officials confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

No further information is available at this time.

