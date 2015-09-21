ALTON – Illinois American Water crews worked during the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, to make critical repairs to a 12-inch water main on Fosterburg Road and College Avenue in Alton. Crews identified necessary repairs to a valve gasket. To minimize impact to customers, the repair began at 8 PM on Sunday evening.

The now affected service area can be viewed in the shaded area of the attached map. The boil order is expected to be lifted by Tuesday.

Motorists should be aware of this evening work and avoid the area to ensure safety for them and the workers. Motorists should use caution, obey traffic signs and follow detour routes if needing to drive in the area.

While work is completed, about 500 customers will experience an impact to their water pressure and an interruption in water service is expected to occur. Customers in the affected service area will be notified of this work via customer phone calls and media outreach. The affected service area can be viewed in the shaded area of the attached map.

Customers in the affected area continue to be under a boil order. During this time, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers. Baring no unforeseen circumstances the boil order is expected to be lifted Tuesday.

Customers outlined in the affected area – see attached map - should take measures to prepare for this temporary impact to their water service. Residents should also prepare to avoid the construction area if at all possible. For more information please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

