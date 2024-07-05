JERSEYVILLE - A water main break in downtown Jerseyville has led to a boil order for some Illinois American Water customers and a temporary road closure as crews work to make repairs.

The water main break was first announced by Illinois American Water at about 11:26 a.m. Friday morning. A repair crew was still steadily at work with a section of Pearl Street closed at about 1:30 p.m.

Repairs are estimated to be complete by approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

“In keeping with American Water’s focus on safety for both customers and employees, please do not approach our crews while they work,” Illinois American Water announced. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue.”

Customers in the affected area may experience a service interruption or low water pressure, and are also under a Boil Order until further notice from Illinois American Water. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes, and customers will be notified once the boil order has been lifted.

For more information, see the full Emergency Alert from Illinois American water here.

