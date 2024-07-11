BETHALTO – Logan Bogard drove in Nolan Parker in the first inning with an RBI hit, and both made the run stand up as Alton Post 126 won over Aviston 1-0 in an American Legion District 22 game Tuesday night at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Post 126’s home games will be played at Bethalto for the remainder of the regular season and for any postseason District 22 playoff games following the collapse of the football/soccer complex at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, where the Legionnaires have been playing at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The park remains closed indefinitely while the investigation into the accident proceeds.

Bogard drove in Parker with the game’s only run in the bottom of the first, and was his only hit and RBI of the night. Parker had led off the game with a hit, and Mykai Taylor had the only other hit of the night for Post 126., a double.

Bogard started on the mound for Alton, going 6.1 innings, and gave up two hits, while walking three and striking out seven, earning the win. Parker got the save, throwing 0.2 innings, walking one and fanning one.

The Legionnaires improve to 11-15 on the season and concludes its regular season with another District 22 game against Smithton on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Post 126 then starts its postseason campaign with a home playoff game July 15 against Trenton in a 7 p.m. start, then will play in the double-elimination tournament throughout the week. The winner advances, along with the host Legionnaires, go through to the Fifth Division tournament, which will have teams from all over Southern Illinois, July 24-28 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The winner goes through to the Illinois State tournament in Barrington, in suburban Chicagoland, July 31-Aug 4.

The state champion represents Illinois in the Great Lakes regional tournament, set for Aug. 7-11, with the champion going to the 97th Legion World Series, set for Aug. 15-20 in its now-traditional home of Veterans Field at Keeven Stadium in Shelby, N.C.

