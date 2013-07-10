Senior Services Plus’ Meals On Wheels program recently received a boost with a generous grant of $6,000.00 from the Boeing Employees Community Fund. The grant funds will cover direct costs for the Meals On Wheels Program and make a tremendous impact on the health & welfare of over 1,800 seniors in Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois.

Senior Services Plus’ Meals On Wheels program provides a daily nutritious meal for seniors in 22 townships, many of whom are at risk for low nutrition because of limited income and poor health. Seniors who participate in Senior Services Plus’ Meals On Wheels program are asked for a suggested donation, although no senior is refused a meal regardless of their ability to donate.

“The past two years have been very difficult for Meals On Wheels due to the economic recession and high gas and food prices,” stated Jonathan Becker, Senior Services Plus’ Executive Director. “During the past two years, the suggested donations for the Meals On Wheels program has continued to drop. The program receives an average donation of $.81 although it asks for $3.50.”

“It is the individuals who are most frail and vulnerable who depend on that daily contact with our drivers and volunteers to maintain connection with the outside world and break the isolation of aging,” said Karen Adams, Meals on Wheels Coordinator. “Over 40% of the seniors we serve live alone with limited family support, many families do not reside in the area and the Meals On Wheels program is the only contact these seniors have.”

If you would like further information regarding the Meals On Wheels program contact Karen Adams at (618) 465-3298 or visit Seniorservicesplus.org

