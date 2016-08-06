Dean A. MarchJERSEYVILLE - The body found in Godfrey at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, has been positively identified as Dean A. March, 25, who was listed as a missing person beforehand.

March’s family filed a missing person report in regard to March earlier in the week with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s deputies from Jersey County office located human remains near Legate Drive in Godfrey.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Investigations, along with the Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander, responded to Legate Drive.

An autopsy was performed, and the cause of death will be determined after all investigations are completed.

