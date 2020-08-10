BEARDSTOWN - The bodies of two boys who were reported missing Thursday in the Illinois River near Beardstown were discovered Friday and Saturday. The boys were ages 12 and 15. One of the boys was found Friday and the other Saturday.

Law enforcement said more than a half-dozen agencies participated in the search for the boys over the weekend.



Authorities said the boys were wading in shallow water near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they waded out to far and got caught in the current, then disappeared.