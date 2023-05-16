KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE baseball pitcher Jake Bockenstedt and outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu have earned Academic All-District® honors as selected by College Sports Communicators, to recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their performance on the field and in the classroom.

Bockenstedt, a senior starter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is second on the team with four wins and 73 strikeouts. He has made a team-high 13 starts for SIUE this season. Bockenstedt earned a 3.667 grade point average as an undergraduate, earning his degree in Integrative studies. He recently finished his first semester as a graduate student at SIUE.

Owusu-Asiedu, a junior from Waukesha, Wisconsin, is third on the team with a .307 average and has started 49 of SIUE's 50 games. He is second on the team with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He leads the team with 24 stolen bases, which is the most in a season during SIUE's Division I era. Owusu-Asiedu is pursuing a degree in Business-Finance and has a 4.0 GPA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 7.

