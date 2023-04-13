EDWARDSVILLE - Nick Bobinski-Boyd and Cole Funkhouser hit solo home runs and Logan Geggus struck out 11 in allowing one hit and one run on the mounds in five innings as Edwardsville defeated Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. 11-1 in a baseball game played Wednesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers had lost two of their previous three games, including back-to-back losses to O'Fallon and Francis Howell last week, and with the win, are now 10-4 for the season.

Edwardsville jumped out to the early lead with two runs in the first and four more in the third to go ahead 6-0, with the Lions scoring their only run in the fourth to cut the lead to 6-1. The Tigers then scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take the 11-1 win, the game ending because of the 10-run rule.

Andrew Hendrickson led Edwardsville with two hits and two RBIs, while Caeleb Copeland had two hits and an RBI, Bryce Beyers had a hit and drove in two runs, Bobinski-Boyd and Funkhouser's solo homers being their only hits and RBIs, with Montrez West also having a hit and RBI and both Lucas Huebner and Riley Iffrig also had hits.

Jeter Valentine had two hits to lead Gateway, while Wander Robles had a hit and drove in the Lions' only run and Oscar Soto had the only other hit on the day.

Geggus pitched the complete game for Edwardsville, giving up one run on four hits while walking one and striking out 11. Franklin Sosa walked one and fanned five while on the mound for Gateway.

The Lions are now 4-5 on the season, while the Tigers go to 10-4 and host DeSmet Jesuit on Thursday and St. John Vianney Catholic of Kirkwood, Mo., on Friday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then play their annual game at Busch Stadium Sunday against Jackson, Mo., Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., after the St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates game.

The Tigers then meet Collinsville in a home-and-home Southwestern Conference series on Apr. 18 and 20, the first game at home and the second game at Fletcher Field In Collinsville's Woodland Park, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

