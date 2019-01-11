EDWARDSVILLE - Learn the basics of creating beautiful bobbin lace at a one-day workshop February 23 at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House. Instructor, Mark Myers teaches the century's old techniques used to create handwoven lace with traditional materials. The workshop is from 9 am-4 pm with a one-hour lunch from 12-1 pm.

Mark Myers has been making lace for over thirty years. He first learned the art of Tatting in 1986 but a few years later developed an avid interest in Bobbin Lace. Since then, he has mastered the skill needed to create the tools necessary for his craft; which is an art unto itself. He has taught Tatting and Bobbin Lace classes all over the United States and enjoys sharing the art with others.

The workshop fee is $75 per student (does not include kit). All equipment will be provided for use during this workshop and may be purchased separately for students wishing to continue with the art. Kits will be available for purchase after the workshop for $50. Space is limited to six students. Preregistration is required and may be completed in our online store (www.stephensonhouse.org) or by calling 618-692-1818.

The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, Illinois. For more information about this workshop call 618-692-1818.

