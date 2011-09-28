Bob Wieland will be speaking at Wednesday night services tomorrow night, Sept. 28 at 7 PM at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in East Alton, IL. He's passing through our area as he rides his specially made bicycle to raise funds for Beating the Odds. An organization that helps America's

youth become winners in life - despite the challenges, setbacks, or obstacles they face in today's society. He also has helped raise money for the hungry and for wounded soldiers.

While the world is enamored with reality TV, Bob Wieland is busy living life for real! Bob often says in his motivational speaking engagements; "If you don't have a vision... You die!" He has mastered the ability to take life experiences; the good, the bad and all the tragedies and mold them into a triumphant journey!

Bob earned the medal of honor when he tried to save a fellow soldier as a medic in Vietnam. However, before he had the chance, he stepped on a landmine which instantly blew off both legs. He survived, but not after having to fight his way out of a body bag when doctors thought he was

DOA, dead on arrival!

As an event speaker he has many life challenges to reflect from when he speaks to his audience. He doesn't just tell stories, he is the story!

This summer he began his journey on a bike circuit across America to break another record. He has traveled across America twice, but this will be the first time to travel the distance he will be attempting!

Bob has been one of the most sought after inspirational and motivational keynote speakers. He could have given up on life when life almost gave up on him when he stepped on a landmine in Vietnam. But he always says "I lost both my legs but I didn't lose my heart!"

Walking across America on his hands is still considered one of the greatest athletic achievements of all time. But Bob humbly professes, Luke 1:37, "For nothing is impossible with God"

When you think that you can't, after hearing Bob, you'll realize that "You Can"! Come and decide for yourself!

