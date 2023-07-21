JERSEYVILLE - World-renowned educator and experienced paramedic Bob Page drew large crowds from a wide range of areas on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 for his lecture series with Jersey Community HealthCare. The event’s 80 attendees represented 11 different ambulance services and six area hospitals.

Nathan Bishop, EMS & Training Center coordinator with Jersey Community HealthCare, said: “We knew when we decided to put this seminar on, Mr. Page brings people out of the woodwork. He’s world-renowned in this arena.”

Hosted in the Jersey Community High School cafeteria, the series covered EKGs and heart function on Thursday, then capnography and lung function on Friday. Bishop said the two-day event went “absolutely amazingly.”

“I knew it would be great - I didn’t know how great it would be,” Bishop said. “We had 80 attendees … I was very, very pleased with that, Mr. Page was very, very pleased with that. It was great, we got a lot of positive feedback.”

As a paramedic of 24 years, Bishop added that even he learned more new things from the lecture than he expected. He said Page’s teaching style is especially effective.

“He’s personable, he’s fun, and he’s very, very, knowledgeable,” Bishop said. “The way he teaches … I can go through the book and have you memorize things, or I can show you why things are the way they are so that you understand them instead of just memorizing, which is a huge advantage.”

Bishop became the coordinator of the JCH Training Center last November, and said he’s been trying to build their training program up with events like this. He said he appreciates the support he’s received from the JCH administration and that events like these are an effective use of the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant which funded these lectures.

Jersey Community Hospital was one of just 25 SAMHSA grant award recipients for Fiscal Year 2022. The $193,453 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was part of a Rural Emergency Medical Services Training award.

