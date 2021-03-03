Bob Evans Farms Recalls Approximately 4,200 Pounds of Pork Sausage Product
March 3, 2021 3:07 PM
Bob Evans Farms is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspective Service (FSIS) said the foreign material in question is specifically thin blue rubber.
