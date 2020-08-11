ALTON - The boat that caught fire in the Alton Marina on Monday afternoon was a total loss, said Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen.

When firefighters arrived, the boat was blazing and full engulfed in fire. The fire burned through the rope that tied the boat to the dock and the vessel floated into a shallow backwater of the boat launch, Eichen said. Once the boat floated into the backwater of the boat launch, the heavy fire was almost impossible to battle.

Two witnesses nearby said they heard an explosion near the pump of the boat to start the 26-foot passenger boat fire.

Two people were able to get off the boat and were treated and transported to local hospitals, Eichen said.

