ALTON – Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) announced today several changes to its Board of Directors. These changes were unanimously approved at a recent board meeting on Wednesday, May 29th at the RHSFS Alton Plaza location.

Monica Bristow was named Board Chair, replacing the outgoing Board Chair, Jennifer Weber. Bristow joined the board in May 2021, and also serves as Chair of the C&D (Communications & Development Committee). Bristow is employed as the Deputy Director of Local Governments at the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. Bristow earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

Additional Appointments for 2024:

Sandy DeMond, Treasurer

Megan Schranck, Secretary

