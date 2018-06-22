Board approves new courses for 2018-2019

At Monday night’s meeting, the District 7 Board of Education approved the new Middle School Transition Study Skills Course and the new Elementary Technology Unit for the 2018-2019 school year.

A Middle School Transition Study Skills Course will be added to the sixth grade Exploratory Wheel beginning in August 2018. This course is designed to assist all sixth grade students in making the transition from elementary school to middle school by providing time management and study skills information needed to be successful in the middle school setting.

A new Elementary Technology Unit will be added to the 3rd – 5th grade specialist schedule beginning in August 2018. This course is designed to instruct students in basic keyboarding techniques and provide experiences with online PARCC test-taking tools.

District 7 teacher wins state recognition

Newly retired District 7 band teacher Cathy Vano was recognized at the eighth annual Exemplary Teacher Recognition Award Luncheon held in Normal, IL. this month. Cathy was honored along with 58 of her peers from districts across the state for her dedication and innovation in her role as a public school educator. We join many parents, students, and staff in congratulating Cathy on her many accomplishments.

2018-2019 District 7 Handbook

The Board approved the 2018-2019 District 7 Handbook. Changes include:

The addition of “vaping” to sections referring to smoking and tobacco violations

The addition of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) student guidelines for Edwardsville High School

A new section titled “Spectator Expectations at School Events” outlining the District’s expectations for fans to exhibit respectful behaviors when attending athletic and other events

Updates to FERPA laws consistent with recent legislative changes

Annual updates to staff assignments and calendars

