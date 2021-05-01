ROXANA - At a special meeting on April 29, the Roxana School District Board of Education unanimously approved the Dirt2Turf project that features the installation of two synthetic turf fields at Roxana High School.

These facility upgrades will enhance student safety and ensure that Roxana athletes, students, and community members will enjoy first-class athletic facilities, Roxana High School Athletic Director Mark Briggs said.

"Located, landlocked and operating on the same footprint since 1941, the District is not able to fully support programs due to insufficient space for practices and competition," Briggs said. "The driving force behind this project has always been to bring the boys’ and girls’ soccer programs home to Shell Country. The District is grateful for the partnership with the City of Wood River and the opportunity to use their facilities over the years.

"However, soccer teams are unable to compete on campus. Football and soccer teams are forced to share the same limited space for practices. The increased usage will allow the District to develop junior high and youth soccer programs in our region. In addition, physical education classes, marching band, elementary special events, and the community will benefit.

"Compared to natural grass fields, turf fields can be used daily and are not dependent on weather conditions. Installing turf on the football and soccer fields provides safer surfaces and increases accessibility for multiple groups."

Roxana’s Newly Elected Board President, Steve Palen added, “We are fortunate to have local partnerships and generous donors to support this project. Our students and community deserve the best facilities that we can offer."

“No more gopher holes, patchy grass or trip hazards on the fields," Briggs said. "Our students, staff, and community can be proud of the ongoing facility enhancements in our District. We are extremely fortunate to have ongoing support from our alumni and our community.”

The athletic field renovations will take place this summer. The District anticipates the entire project to be complete by August 2021. Once completed, the fields will be available district and community events.

The District is planning a community celebration in conjunction with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the fields and the newly renovated Jeff Welker Wellness Center.

Contributions are still be sought. Take make a contribution, visit:

SHELLSWWW.ROXANASCHOOLS.ORG

or mail checks to:

ROXANA SCHOOL DISTRICT #1401 CHAFFER AVENUE, ROXANA IL 62024

PHONE: 618-254-7553 | FAX: 618-254-7580

