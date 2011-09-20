Sievers Equipment Company located just outside of Carlinville city limits, recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

“We replaced 62 fixtures in our shop with 24 fixtures and in the process reduced our consumption by over 6,000 watts each time we turn on the lights. The BMC program is important to help business in Macoupin County continue to grow, develop, and be successful employers in the communities we serve,” said Brian Sievers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sievers Equipment Company was awarded $5,000 for their lighting replacement from Build Macoupin County. Other qualifying projects included HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses had to be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

“For a County that is agriculturally-based, it is important that we have companies like Sievers Equipment Co. to provide our farmers with a local option of equipment and services,” said Andy Manar, Macoupin County Board Chairman. “And any time we can assist a Macoupin company to reduce their energy consumption, but maintain their efficiency, it’s a good thing.”

Sievers Equipment is a third generation, family-owned company offering a full line of equipment from Stihl outdoor power equipment to the largest Case-IH tractors and combines. In addition, they offer fully staffed and equipped parts & service departments. They operate from 8:00am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday and 8:00am – 12:00pm on Saturday. Extended hours are also offered in planting and harvesting season.

More like this: