The Madison County Coroner's office reported today preliminary autopsy results on a man who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident recently in Granite City.

The coroner's office said that blunt head trauma was the cause of death of victim, Mark Scott Harris, 25, of St. Louis. Other injuries are noted but were not fatal injuries in and of themselves, the coroner's office added.

Archway Funeral Home in Hazelwood, MO., will be handling the funeral arrangements.

The accident that involved Harris occurred on Highway 203, 1/4 mile  east of 21st St. In Granite City.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 a.m. by Coroner Investigator Shape Liley.

Anyone with information on who was with the decedent is urged to contact the Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

5 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

2 days ago - Former Granite City Teacher Enters Guilty Plea To Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery Charges

5 days ago - Sangamon County Coroner Allmon Launches Investigation Into Funeral Home

Sep 25, 2023 - GCHS Hosting Financial Aid 101 Seminar On Sept. 27

 