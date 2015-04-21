The Madison County Coroner's office reported today preliminary autopsy results on a man who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident recently in Granite City.

The coroner's office said that blunt head trauma was the cause of death of victim, Mark Scott Harris, 25, of St. Louis. Other injuries are noted but were not fatal injuries in and of themselves, the coroner's office added.



Archway Funeral Home in Hazelwood, MO., will be handling the funeral arrangements.



The accident that involved Harris occurred on Highway 203, 1/4 mile east of 21st St. In Granite City.



Harris was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 a.m. by Coroner Investigator Shape Liley.



Anyone with information on who was with the decedent is urged to contact the Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.

