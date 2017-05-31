ALTON - Bluff City Grill in Alton is planning a blood drive in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9. For Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross, the blood drive is just another way to give back to the area.

“Tad Middleton of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center contacted me and told me what it is all about and I said I would love to be able to help,” Gross said. “It is actually something new for us. We had some open dates for a room upstairs and I thought it would be a good way to give back to the community. All the blood stays local in the Alton area. I think it will be good for Alton.”

Middleton said the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center needs help from people in the area.

“We have experienced an increase in O-Negative blood use before and after the Memorial Day weekend,” Middleton said. “More than 200 units of type-O blood have been transfused to trauma patients undergoing emergency care. We need your help to restock the supply as soon as possible. All Rh-Negative blood types as well as O-Positive are in high demand now and that need is expected to increase during the summer. Please consider making a difference to patients and families in our community at the Bluff City Grill Blood Drive.”

To schedule an appointment, please go online at www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Use Group Sponsor Code 10784 to schedule online.

Please eat and hydrate well before donating; donors must bring photo ID to donate. All presenting donors will automatically be entered to win a vacation package of $2,500 value. For details, see www.bloodcenter.org/win.

