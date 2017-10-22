ALTON - Bluff City Grill is celebrating their four year anniversary in a big a way with a weekend full of events starting on Thursday, October 26.

"It's exciting," owner Cathy Gross said. "It's our one year anniversary of being open at this location and four years being open in business. It kind of flew by, but it's exciting to know that we've made it in the location a year and things are going strong."

Gross said transitioning to the new building seemed a little intense at first but after of settling in it's been a great location for Bluff City Grill to call home.

"As far business goes, just the size of business, staff and actual numbers, everything has tripled in the last year. We actually just won the RiverBend Growth Association's Economic Growth Award because we've had so much growth over the last year," Gross said. "It's been a little hard adjusting but I feel like now that it's been a year, we're situated and have more routine. In the beginning it felt like we kind of just got thrown in here, the move happened so fast."

One of the biggest changes to Bluff City Grill since the move has been the addition of the banquet hall which has been hosting several benefits and parties.

"The banquet hall as really picked up and it's booked the rest of the year." Gross said. "It seats over 500 people. It's a great location for receptions, benefits, you name it. We can accommodate any kind of party."

Article continues after sponsor message

Gross said the banquet hall is certainly going to be utilized as the restaurant celebrates their four year anniversary.

The celebration kicks off at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, October 26, with a live performance from STL Dogs.

Things continue with Lady Luck and The Wherehouse Project performing at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, Gordo stops by for a live show and starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 29, Bluff City Grill will be hosting the Alton City Wide Dance Party to benefit Alton Main Street.

Gross invites everyone to stop by Bluff City on Tuesday, October 31, to take advantage of their Broadway location to view the Alton Halloween Parade.

"We'll have the Budweiser Bar outside with the games on. We'll have food, beer and soda, that sort of thing," Gross said.

For more information about upcoming events, specials and to see their menu visit BluffCityGrillAlton.com or check them out on Facebook.

