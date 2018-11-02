Bluff City Elite softball team wins Jacksonville Tournament
November 2, 2018 8:19 PM November 2, 2018 8:21 PM
Listen to the story
JACKSONVILLE - Bluff City Elite 14 and under team won the Lenz Field Play the Turf Tournament in Jacksonville recently.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Bluff City went undefeated winning a combined six games in pool and bracket play. Bluff City defeated Midwest Intensity by a score of 14-3 in the championship game. Bluff City Elite is 17-3 for the fall season.
More like this:
Apr 3, 2024 - Camey Adams Shines At EA-WR, She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month