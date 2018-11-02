Bluff City Elite softball team wins Jacksonville Tournament Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JACKSONVILLE - Bluff City Elite 14 and under team won the Lenz Field Play the Turf Tournament in Jacksonville recently. Article continues after sponsor message Bluff City went undefeated winning a combined six games in pool and bracket play. Bluff City defeated Midwest Intensity by a score of 14-3 in the championship game. Bluff City Elite is 17-3 for the fall season. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip