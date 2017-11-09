Bluff City Elite 14 and Under team wraps up season with second in USSSA Fall State Tourney
ST. LOUIS - The Bluff City Elite 14 and Under team wrapped up their fall season by finishing second in the St.Louis Play Sports USSSA Fall State Tournament held at Peruque Valley Park in Wentzville, MO this past weekend.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The team fought through 4 elimination games to make it to the championship game, coming up short in the loss to the St. Louis Heat 04 team.
Front Row L-R: Lexie Hays, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra, Blythe Roloff, and Leah Link Back Row L-R: Coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Olivia Goodman, Brianna Roloff, Carli Foersterling, and Coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured: Katie Peterson and Madelyn Brueckner.