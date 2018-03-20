OLNEY - The Bluff City Elite Evola 14 and Under fastpitch softball team remains unbeaten after a weekend of strong competition.

Bluff City Elite took first place in the Kick-Off Classic Tournament held at Musgrave Park in Olney on March 17-18. Bluff City Elite posted a 4-0-1 record over the weekend, going undefeated in bracket play.

The girls defeated the Southern Indiana Bombers by a score of 9-2 in the championship game. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan took the win for BC Elite allowing four hits, walking one and striking out five.

The participating team members are pictured: Front Row L-R: Chloe Segarra, Madelyn Brueckner, Carli Foersterling, Katie Peterson, Audrey Evola. Back Row L-R: Jaiden Ellis, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Jillian Nelson, Olivia Goodman. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling.

