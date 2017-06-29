The Bluff City Elite 12 and Under Fast Pitch Softball team members are: Front row L-R: Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Lauren Lenihan, Kennedy Legendre, Carli Foersterling and Chole Segarra. Second row: L-R: Olivia Goodman, Jillian Nelson, Katie Peterson, Tracy Scroggins, Lexy Riechmann and Blythe Roloff. Back row, L-R: Coaches Amanda Evola, Eric Foersterling and Lori Huggins.

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The Bluff City Elite 12 and Under Fastpitch Softball team took second place in the Fastpitch America Softball Association Midwest Regional Championship held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 9-11.

Bluff City played five games to advance to the championship game against the Arkansas Adrenaline but fell short of the victory in the final game.

In the double-elimination tournament, Bluff City faced the Adrenaline four times with the first game ending in a tie, the second resulting in a Bluff City loss, the third contest bringing a victory that forced a fourth game which resulted in a tough loss for Bluff City.

Bluff City Elite moves on to the FASA World Series in Branson, MO. in late July.

