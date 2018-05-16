ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and National Blues Museum are once again bringing Blues at the Arch – a free concert series featuring local, regional and national blues artists – to the newly renovated Gateway Arch National Park. In 2017, Blues at the Arch was named “Best Way to Celebrate St. Louis” in the Riverfront Times’ Best of St. Louis List.

Taking place Fridays in August, the four-week concert series kicks off Friday, August 3 in the North Gateway (the north end of Gateway Arch National Park, near Laclede’s Landing), which features a natural amphitheater and stunning backdrops of the Arch and the historic Eads Bridge. The series continues August 10, 17 and 24. All events will take place from 6-9 p.m.

“Last year, we welcomed more than 18,000 people to Gateway Arch National Park to relax, unwind and enjoy top-notch blues entertainment in the shadow of the Gateway Arch,” said Samantha Fisher, Director of Communications for the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We are excited to partner with the National Blues Museum for a third year and continue to celebrate St. Louis with blues music and the Arch.”

“This year is phenomenal,” said Alonzo Townsend, Legends and Entertainment Manager for the National Blues Museum. “We are excited to showcase and bridge the legacy and future of Blues in St. Louis at the centerpiece of our city – the newly renovated Gateway Arch National Park!”

The entertainment lineup for Blues at the Arch includes popular local, regional and national acts:

August 3: Little Dylan, Zac Harmon

August 10: Keesha Pratt, Marquise Knox

August 17: Skeet Rodgers and the Inner City Blues Band, Dexter Allen

August 24: Jeremiah Johnson, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

For more information about Blues at the Arch, visit www.bluesatthearch.com.

About the National Blues Museum:

The National Blues Museum is dedicated to preserving and honoring the history and legacy of Blues music and its impact on American and world culture. Located in Downtown St. Louis in the Mercantile Exchange (MX) district, the museum is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to be the premier entertainment and educational resource focused on the blues as the foundation of American music. Voted as a top travel destination in 2016 by The New York Times, Smithsonian.com, and CNN, the National Blues Museum uses artifact-driven exhibits, live performances and interactive galleries to perpetuate blues culture for future generations of artists, fans and historians. Conveniently located at the center of St. Louis’s convention and tourism district, the museum is within walking distance of the iconic Gateway Arch, the home venues of the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals and the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, and many other attractions and amenities. For more information, visit www.nationalbluesmuseum.org. To stay connected, follow @NatBluesMuseum on Twitter, @NationalBluesMuseum on Instagram, and like "National Blues Museum" on Facebook.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation:

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

