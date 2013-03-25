Senior Services Plus brings bluegrass favorite to the Riverfront for benefit concert.

ALTON, Ill. --- On Saturday, June 8, 2013, award winning bluegrass band “The Harman’s” will play a benefit concert at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater in an effort to fight senior hunger. The festival will also feature the music of legendary artists Marty Stuart (Nashville, TN), Marty Raybon (Nashville, TN) and The Expedition Show. This is the 4th annual “Feed the Need” concert produced by Senior Services Plus to help end senior hunger in the River Bend area.

A recent study completed by the Meals on Wheels Association of America estimates that 1 out of 5 seniors go hungry each day. The Senior Services Plus’s Meals On Wheels program delivers more than 500 meals each day to homebound and disabled seniors in our community. All of the home delivered meals are prepared at the Alton site and approved by a licensed dietary nutritionist.

Festival activities will begin at 3:00 pm with banjo and fiddle demonstrations and contests, a quilting fair and more. Food and drink vendors will include The School House Grill, Morales Tacos, among others and festival goers will also be able to purchase sno-cones, popcorn, soda, beer and other snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed at the event, and bringing a chair is recommended.

The concert will begin at 5:00 p.m. with three opening acts, and the Harman Family will headline the show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The Harman Family Bluegrass Band today consists of first and second generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. The Harman’s host a variety music show which includes popular bluegrass bands from across the United States. They just celebrated their 33rd year of hosting the Lewis and Clark Community College Harman Family and Friends Bluegrass Concert, held every January since 1978 to sell-out crowds.

Tickets to the festival are $20 per person in advance, and $25 per person at the door. All proceeds will go to SSP’s Meals On Wheels program. Tickets are available now by calling SSP at 618-465-3298 ext. 111, or stopping by the center at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave in Alton or online at seniorservicesplus.org, and at Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities please contact Margaret Lanier 465-3298 ext. 146 or mlanier@seniorservicesplus.org

