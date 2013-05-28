The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford, Ill., is proud to announce its summer concert featuring the Harman Family Bluegrass Band, sponsored by SMS Engineering, on Saturday, June 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Harman Family Bluegrass Band is first and second generation musicians. The Harmans play traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other genres. Mike, the patriarch, was a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station from 1986 to 1990. During this time, Mike performed at such places as the Grand Ole' Opry.

Opening for the Harman Bluegrass Band is DD Revival. DD Revival is a four-piece musical group that features songs of the mid-to-late 50s, 60s and early 70s. DD Revival played for the Tower's grand opening and they're back by popular demand. Casey's from Hartford will also be participating by selling snacks on site.

"The Tower has made a few attempts to bring music into our event list," Tower Director Charles Hendricks says about the concert. "Bringing the Harmans to play was the Mayor's personal request and the recipe seems to be just right."

DD Revival will begin at 6 p.m. and The Harman Bluegrass Band will start at 7 p.m. in the Tower's plaza. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Tower's visitor's center during regular business hours or over the phone by calling (618) 251-9101. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 12 and under.

The Tower is open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $4 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

