(Hartford, Ill. – June 16, 2014) – Come tap your feet to the beat at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford, Ill., for its summer concert featuring the Harman Family Bluegrass Band on Friday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Tower’s visitor’s center during regular business hours or over the phone by calling (618) 251-9101. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children. The ticket price also includes a tour of the Tower.

The Harman Family Bluegrass Band plays traditional to contemporary bluegrass, gospel, country and other genres. The band is made up of first and second generation musicians. All three of the sons, Mark, Jeff and John, began singing and playing music at the age of eight or nine. They have all performed professionally for the past nine years.

“We are excited to host the Harman family at the Tower again this year,” Tower Director Charles Hendricks said about the concert. “They are truly talented musicians and we just love being able to introduce the public to their amazing sound!”

The summer concert will be sponsored by SMS Engineering.

The Tower is open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the tower is $4 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

