EAST ALTON - Kelley and Kyle Shirley welcomed a steady stream of customers all day Saturday with the grand open of Blue Ice Creamery at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

Blue Ice Creamery, located at 127 Eastgate Plaza, will offer both dairy and non-dairy hand-crafted ice creams. The creamery will have an abundance of selections offering everything from ice cream to smoothies, sorbet, shakes, and a variety of coffees, espresso and much more. Hot dogs, chips, chili, cookies, and sodas will also be offered.

Kyle had a long career in government service and was a criminal investigator for the US Marshals Service prior to looking at opening a new business. Kyle is also a United States Navy veteran. Kyle attended East Alton-Wood River High School and he said he is excited about servicing his former hometown.

“I enjoy and I love making and eating ice cream," he said Friday while making some ice cream for opening day. "I can remember as a kid we could get a scoop of butter pecan or pistachio or whatever flavor of ice cream. Nobody does that anymore in the Riverbend and I figured why not. Hopefully, kids will love it as much as I did at that age. I hope the changes revitalize Eastgate Plaza and it is as good is it was in the 1980s,” he said. “We are excited about being here.”

Kyle said Blue Ice Creamery will offer handmade ice cream and serve it with multiple flavors that are hand-scooped, much like the old fashioned ice cream shop does. Blue Ice Creamery will also items for breakfast, providing Wood River Donut products with other food and drink items.

"You are going to see all the things you do in a normal ice cream shop, but we will also have drinks like soda, coffees, espresso and things like that,” he said.

Kyle said he believes it is important to offer both dairy and non-dairy options so those with allergies or intolerance, can enjoy ice cream delights.

“We will have sugarless options and nondairy in addition to our regular ice cream products,” he said. “We are going to try to look into doing a sugar-free flavoring, too. We will have options rotating from strawberry, cherry, or anything else, along with fresh fruit or other flavorings.”