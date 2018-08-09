BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Blue Caniff has joined the mortgage team as a Senior Mortgage Loan Originator. He has been in the financial services industry since 1985, and brings 20 years of experience in mortgages and real estate. Caniff has earned certifications in foreclosure prevention from HUD, reverse mortgage counseling for AARP, and a credit repair certification.

“The credit union focuses on the members and their needs. I’m excited to be able to offer expanded lending solutions to help our members achieve their dreams of homeownership,” said Caniff.

As a senior mortgage loan originator, Caniff will assist 1st MidAmerica members in with their mortgage needs. New to the area, Caniff is also looking forward to getting involved in the local community.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 12 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

