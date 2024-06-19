BELLEVILLE - A blood drive in honor of retired Belleville Police Sgt. Jon Brough and all first responders is set for 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Catholic War Veterans Post 370 Hall, 3535 S. Route 159, Freeburg, IL., 62243.

Brough was injured in the line of duty on Nov. 10, 2006. Within the first five days, he received 25 units of blood.

Sgt. Brough has had a total of 32 surgeries, of which most required blood and blood product transfusions.

The Belleville Police Department encourages the public to join them in the annual blood drive supporting first responders and commemorating the heroes who were injured or lost their lives 23 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

Please contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Jon Brough to schedule an appointment. Those who come will receive a new Red Cross umbrella while supplies last when you give blood July 1-14.

