

ST LOUIS — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Locally, you can join the Red Cross and former Belleville (Illinois) Police Sergeant Jon Brough at their 15th annual blood drive at the Catholic War Veteran’s Pub in Belleville this Tuesday, July 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

In November 2006, Sgt. Brough was injured in the line of duty and received 25 units of blood. Due to his injuries, he has had 32 surgeries and most required blood and blood transfusions. Generous donors in the community have provided 1,001 donations of lifesaving blood in Sgt. Brough’s honor.

“I know the importance of generous donors in the community as they helped save my life,” said Brough. “This is not only a way for me to give back and thank the community for their support, but also help patients in the area who need it most.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

Illinois Counties:

Bond

Mulberry Grove

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mulberry Grove Community Building, 100 E Maple Street

_______________

Christian

Taylorville

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Battle of the Badges -Taylorville, 202 N. Main St.

_______________

Clay

Flora

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

Louisville

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Beckemeyer

7/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Carlyle

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carlyle Healthcare Campus, 501 Clinton St

New Baden

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

7/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

7/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Palestine

7/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine Grade School, 205 South Washington

Robinson

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

7/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 202 N 2nd Street

Dieterich

7/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 303 E. Section

Effingham

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

7/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St.

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center-Cardinal Drive, 1501 W Fayette

7/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Farina

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Shobonier

7/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

Vandalia

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Newton

7/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

Jefferson

Bluford

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street

Ina

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

Mount Vernon

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main Street

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Woodlawn

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

7/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Susnig Center, 401 Mound Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

7/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar

Salem

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Valmeyer

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr.

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 718 N. Market St.

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

7/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta

7/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

_______________

Richland

Olney

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St

7/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle

Caseyville

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

7/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/16/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/18/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/19/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/20/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/21/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/25/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/26/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/27/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/28/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Mascoutah

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church-Mascoutah, 315 North John Street

O Fallon

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Hotel O Fallon IL, 360 Regency Park

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

_______________

Washington

Ashley

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

Hoyleton

7/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Building, 368 North Park Street

Okawville

7/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church

Missouri Counties:

Franklin

Pacific

7/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis

Saint Clair

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

Sullivan

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

7/26/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

Union

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion 297, 205 North Washington

Washington

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/21/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Washington - Summer, 200 W Main

7/28/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Cedar Hill

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane

Festus

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

High Ridge

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 Old Hunning Rd.

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Murphy Animal Hospital, 4532 Commerce Ave

Hillsboro

7/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raintree Church, 5800 STATE HIGHWAY B

Imperial

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

7/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St.

7/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

7/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

7/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

7/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

7/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central County Fire and Rescue, 1 Timberbrook Dr

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

7/27/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Desloge

7/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

Farmington

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

7/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Steps Church of God, 306 N Carleton

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

7/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Rd.

7/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

7/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,

Bridgeton

7/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

7/15/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/22/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/29/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Rd.

7/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

7/20/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

Fenton

7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

7/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

7/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

Maryland Heights

7/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center

Saint Louis

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

7/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield Westport, 111 Westport Plaza Drive

7/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Community Club, 111 S. Geyer Rd.

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road

7/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave

7/27/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

7/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Rd

7/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., McKnight Crossings Church of Christ, 2515 S. McKnight Road,

7/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

7/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital, 3015 N Ballas Rd

Valley Park

7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meramec Valley Bank - Valley Park, 35 Marshall Rd.

Webster Groves

7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood

Wildwood

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

7/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive Street

7/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

7/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

7/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wright City

7/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 17350 Veterans Memorial Parkway

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

