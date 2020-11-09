Blood Donations Urged Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Upcoming Holidays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Nov. 5, 2020) —The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Crossby downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
IL
Bond
Mulberry Grove
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street
_______________
Christian
Pana
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell
_______________
Clay
Flora
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Louisville
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Clinton
Beckemeyer
11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
New Baden
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave
Mattoon
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
_______________
Crawford
Palestine
11/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
11/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street
_______________
Effingham
Edgewood
11/20/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Harvest United Methodist Church, 1661 N. Hwy 37
Effingham
11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Ramsey
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street
Vandalia
11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue
_______________
Greene
Carrollton
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street
Greenfield
11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street
_______________
Jasper
Newton
11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
11/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street
Mount Vernon
11/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, 2610 Logan
11/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coram Deo Classical School, 1600 Salem
Opdyke
11/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 North Opdyke Lane
_______________
Jersey
Grafton
11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr
_______________
Madison
Alton
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3800 Homer Adams Pkwy
Bethalto
11/18/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
Collinsville
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
11/19/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
11/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
Highland
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St
Maryville
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
_______________
Marion
Centralia
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way, PO Box 617
11/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,
Valmeyer
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer
Waterloo
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
_______________
Randolph
Evansville
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way
Red Bud
11/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
_______________
Richland
Noble
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road
Fairview Heights
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/19/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Marissa
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street
New Athens
11/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
Shiloh
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp
_______________
Shelby
Shelbyville
11/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th
_______________
Washington
Ashley
11/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Okawville
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106
MO
Crawford
Cuba
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 202 N. Smith St.
_______________
Franklin
Pacific
11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N
11/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Sullivan
11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road
Union
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
Washington
11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/18/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/25/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
Crystal City
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Festus
11/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way
11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
Herculaneum
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave
Imperial
11/17/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
11/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.
_______________
Saint Charles
O Fallon
11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
Saint Peters
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
_______________
Saint Clair
Lowry City
11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
11/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
Desloge
11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 12 N. Lincoln Street
Farmington
11/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Range – St. Louis West, 14803 Manchester Road
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
Chesterfield
11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/19/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295
Eureka
11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109
Florissant
11/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Manchester
11/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd
Richmond Hts
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue
11/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmers Insurance - The Curtis Agency, 11780 Manchester Rd, Ste 101
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Town and Country
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Wildwood
11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
Sainte Genevieve
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive
_______________
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
###
