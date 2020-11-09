ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Nov. 5, 2020) —The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Crossby downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:

IL

Bond

Mulberry Grove

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street

_______________

Christian

Pana

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Flora

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

Louisville

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Beckemeyer

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Breese

11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

New Baden

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

11/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave

Mattoon

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Palestine

11/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

Robinson

11/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Good Samaritan Occupational Health and Acute Care, 1404 East Main Street

_______________

Effingham

Edgewood

11/20/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Harvest United Methodist Church, 1661 N. Hwy 37

Effingham

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street

Vandalia

11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street

_______________

Jasper

Newton

11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

11/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street

Mount Vernon

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, 2610 Logan

11/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coram Deo Classical School, 1600 Salem

Opdyke

11/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 North Opdyke Lane

_______________

Jersey

Grafton

11/28/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

_______________

Madison

Alton

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3800 Homer Adams Pkwy

Bethalto

11/18/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

11/19/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

11/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Highland

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St

Maryville

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

_______________

Marion

Centralia

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way, PO Box 617

11/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

Valmeyer

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Randolph

Evansville

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way

Red Bud

11/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Richland

Noble

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church-Shiloh, 775 North Green Mount Road

Fairview Heights

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/19/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Marissa

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

New Athens

11/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

Shiloh

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp

_______________

Shelby

Shelbyville

11/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th

_______________

Washington

Ashley

11/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

Okawville

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106

MO

Crawford

Cuba

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Recklein Auditorian, 202 N. Smith St.

Article continues after sponsor message

_______________

Franklin

Pacific

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N

11/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

Sullivan

11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road

Union

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

Washington

11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/18/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 110 East 14th Street

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/25/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

Crystal City

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Festus

11/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

Herculaneum

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post, 690 Joachim Ave

Imperial

11/17/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

11/25/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 2310 Technology Drive

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

Saint Peters

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Clair

Lowry City

11/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

11/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

Desloge

11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 12 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

11/22/2020: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Range – St. Louis West, 14803 Manchester Road

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

Chesterfield

11/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/19/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/23/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/24/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/30/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295

Eureka

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

Florissant

11/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

11/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd

Richmond Hts

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

Saint Louis

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmers Insurance - The Curtis Agency, 11780 Manchester Rd, Ste 101

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Town and Country

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

Wildwood

11/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

11/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

11/29/2020: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

Sainte Genevieve

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

_______________

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

More like this:

4 days ago - Red Cross Blood Drive October 19 at Alton Memorial

Nov 24, 2022 - Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood Or Platelets

Sep 22, 2023 - Edwardsville Art Fair Features Artists All Weekend

2 days ago - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host Second Annual Awareness Fun Walk

Jun 26, 2023 - Area Fourth Of July Fireworks And Independence Day Celebrations

 