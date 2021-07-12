O’FALLON — Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. You can make a difference by giving blood locally to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and ImpactLife.

The next blood drive will be on Tuesday, August 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive will be held in the SLU Conference Room on the fourth floor of the O’Fallon Health Center at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL. Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign to be screened. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room.

All donors MUST make an appointment, no walk-ins. To schedule a donation time, call 800-747-5401 or log on to www.bloodcenter.org. All donors will also be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID.

ImpactLife has added a weekly drawing for one of three $500 electronic gift cards to reward those who step up to support this critical summer need. Everyone who registers at an ImpactLife Donor Center or mobile blood drive will also receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 electronic gift card of choice of Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

