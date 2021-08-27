EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced the appointment of Allazia Blockton as a graduate assistant coach Wednesday.

"Allazia adds great experience as a former high-level Division I student-athlete and professional athlete," said Smith.

Blockton signed with the WNBA's Chicago Sky out of Marquette, where she was a celebrated student-athlete. The 2018 Big East Conference Player of the Year and honorable mention All-American, Blockton scored 2,204 points for Marquette over her four seasons to become the all-time leader in scoring for the Golden Eagles. She averaged 17.4 points per game over her collegiate career, boasting a career-best 34 points against Louisville in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

She was placed on the Watch list for several major awards in 2018-19, including the Myers Drysdale Award, the Citizen Naismith Trophy and the Wade Trophy. The Senior CLASS Award candidate for Marquette, she was awarded the 2019 6th Woman of the Year award in the Big East. In 127 games at Marquette, she shot 47.9 percent from the field (852-1780), 36.7 percent from three-point range (121-330), and 76.6 percent from the free throw line (379-495). She averaged 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game overall her four seasons at Marquette.

"Her successes at Marquette and as a pro speak volumes," said Smith. "Not only that, but Allazia's understanding of the family culture implemented here at SIUE will be a great asset." Blockton earned All-Academic honors in each of her four seasons at Marquette and was named the 2019 Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year.

"We cannot wait for our program to get started with her," added Smith.

