GODFREY - Since 2011, the team at Bliss Salon and Spa has been helping people feel more comfortable and beautiful in their own skin.

Recently Bliss has taken a step further by partnering with the American Cancer Society to offer wigs to those suffering from cancer at no charge to the individual.

Stylists Kelsey Weaver, Martha Rose Cannedy and Alyson Meyer help cancer treatment patients not only with custom wig fittings but spa services as well.

"A lot of women find that when going through cancer treatment they have issues with their complexion and dry skin," Bliss owner Kaysee Johnson said. "Our esthetician, Sandy Barnett, offers facial treatment that is safe for sensitive skin and takes extra care to provide a nice relaxing facial."

Johnson also offers oncology massage to provide a piece of mind that the services received at Bliss are safe both before or after cancer treatments.

Since implementing the free wig program more than 100 wigs have been provided to those suffering from cancer.

"We have been able to provide over 100 wigs to women in our area," Johnson said. "It has been an honor to be a small part of their lives and to help them through the difficult process of losing their hair. We feel blessed to have been given the opportunity by the American Cancer Society."

Each wig is provided at no cost to the recipient through different community efforts. On Friday, June 15, Riverbend Relay will be held at the Alton Amphitheater to help raise funds for wigs.

"The money raised at this event is used and stays in the Riverbend area and goes towards the wig program here at Bliss," Johnson added.

More information about Bliss and their free wig program can found at www.beblissbeautiful.com.

