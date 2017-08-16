BUNKER HILL - Midwest Members Credit Union proudly donates $1,000.00 to Blessings in a Backpack in Bunker Hill. Blessings in a Backpack (BIB) mobilizes communities,

individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Trista Manar and Becca Ramirez foresaw a need for this in the Bunker Hill School District and took on the challenge of setting up the program.

Nearly 16 million American children face food insecurity. These children leave school on Friday, uncertain if they will have food to eat that weekend. Volunteers like Manar and Ramirez lead the effort at local schools, raising funds to help cover their program expense and packing and

distributing bags of weekend nutrition each week. Consistent nutrition is necessary for children to participate at school. Better test scores, improved reading skills, increased positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to consistent childhood nutrition, such as what BIB helps provide.

“Midwest Members CU is very active in the communities we serve and are pleased to sponsor programs such as the BIB program. Hunger is a real issue and one problem that children cannot solve on their own. We are glad we are able to donate to make this program available to those who need it and commend the volunteers who are supporting this program.”- Lindsey Kahl, Marketing Director.

Midwest Members Credit Union (Formerly Shell CU) has recently expanded their membership eligibility to a total of 10 surrounding counties including Macoupin. They have been serving the Riverbend area for 82 years.

To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

