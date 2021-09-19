MARYVILLE – Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in Maryville will offer a drive-by Blessing of The Pets on Saturday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and again from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm.

The community is invited to bring cats, dogs, birds, lizards, snakes, spiders, fish, mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, potbelly pigs, horses - you name it - to be blessed. They ask that all pets are kept in their appropriate restraints or carriers at all times and that any necessary items needed to clean up after the pet is also brought.

After the Blessing of The Pets, there will be an outdoor Praise Service and concert on the church parking lot featuring Our Lord’s Praise Band. The band will begin playing a few minutes before 5:00 pm.

Masks and social distancing are not required outdoors, but they are required indoors. Restrooms will be available in the church building.

To attend the Blessing of The Pets, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just after the church building, and drive towards the playground, where the pastor will be stationed. Pastor Kratzer will give a brief service at 11:00 am, followed by the blessing. Those who wish to walk their pets may feel free to do so on the expansive church campus. You may also drive by at any other time up to 1:00 pm or between 4:00 pm and 4:45 pm to receive a blessing.

Our Lord's Lutheran Church is located at 150 Wilma Dr. in Maryville.

For more information on Our Lord’s worship services, visit OurLords.org. In addition to the outdoor services, the in-building live-streamed services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or on YouTube.

For more information, contact: Olivia Cross / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

About Our Lord's Lutheran Church

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

