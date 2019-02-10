SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

GODFREY - Trailblazer fans joined Lewis and Clark Community College’s new mascot Blazer Saturday for Blazer Day 2019.

Fans and Blazer joined together in cheering on the men’s and women’s basketball teams while enjoying some free snacks, games, and giveaways.

At halftime, during the games, fans were able to receive some free LC prizes and join Blazer on the court for games and funs before the Trailblazers returned to the court.

