GODFREY – On-campus dining has returned to Lewis and Clark Community College, thanks to a partnership with LaMay’s Catering.

Owned and operated by LaMay’s, the Blazer Bites Café is a new dining establishment on the college’s Godfrey Campus that offers a fresh and inviting culinary experience to students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Located in the old Commons Café in the McPike Math & Science Complex, Blazer Bites offers a vibrant menu featuring a variety of burgers, sandwiches, wings, salads, and more, all crafted with a focus on quality and affordability. Also on the menu are student favorites like flavored sodas, espresso drinks, and grab-and-go meals.

“By design, Blazer Bites Café presents a comfortable atmosphere where everyone can gather and experience the welcoming culture of L&C,” said L&C Auxiliary Operations and Grants Manager Tina Russell. “I hope it will become a space used to study, dine, relax and enjoy the music of our WLCA radio station.”

Co-owner Jason Harrison said the goal is for the café to become a central hub for engagement and culinary enjoyment. It provides students with access to affordable meals, from hearty breakfast items to satisfying lunch options and quick snacks between classes, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday when the college is open.

Harrison’s team is thrilled to be a part of the Trailblazer family. He said he hopes the café will become a place where students can gather, relax, and enjoy good food at great prices.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a quick coffee between classes or grabbing a bite with friends, we’re here to make your day a little brighter,” Harrison said.

Blazer Bites Café celebrated its grand opening on the first day of the fall semester, Aug. 26, after a soft opening for faculty and staff the week prior. In addition to relaxing activities, the café hosted tables featuring student resources throughout the first week of classes. To keep the excitement going throughout the semester, there will be more promotions, giveaways and events to look out for.

LaMay’s Catering has deep roots in the community, specializing in serving schools, daycare centers and after-school programs across the region. Jason and his wife Kayla co-own and operate several hospitality businesses, including LaMay’s Catering, food trucks, and other cafes. Harrison said they are passionate about creating opportunities for others and building spaces where people feel welcome. At Blazer Bites, they will be hands-on to ensure a positive experience for everyone who visits.

“We’ve always been committed to delivering high-quality, nutritious meals while supporting local businesses and organizations,” Harrison said. “Our connection to the community is the backbone of our business, and we’re excited to bring that same level of care and commitment to Blazer Bites at L&C.”

Harrison sees this collaboration with L&C as a long-term partnership that benefits students and the wider community.

"We're eager to contribute to the vibrant campus life and look forward to seeing how this collaboration evolves," Harrison said.

Russell said the collaboration between L&C and Blazer Bites reinforces L&C’s commitment to developing shared, positive working relationships with local businesses in the community. LaMay’s is an approved caterer for L&C events, and Russell believes this opportunity will continue to strengthen that relationship.

To learn more, or to view a menu, visit https://www.lc.edu/student-services/food-and-drinks-on-campus/index.html.

