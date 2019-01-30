EAST ALTON – Area firefighters faced an extraordinarily difficult situation in a destructive mobile home fire in the 200 block of Cooper in East Alton Tuesday night.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to the scene to investigate, East Alton Fire Department Chief Rodney Palmer said. Palmer added that when his firefighters arrived the blaze was fully evolved. Palmer said at this point, the fire’s origin had not been identified.

“We think it was fully evolved when we got the call,” he said. “We were the first unit to arrive. The fire went out fairly quickly with a limited water supply.”

Palmer said the conditions for the firefighters were terrible with temps hovering around 10 degrees at the time of the fire. He said it was even colder Wednesday morning than what it was Tuesday night.

The fire chief said the mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters who participated were injured. The fire was a box alarm and East Alton, Roxana, Wood River, and Alton Memorial Ambulance and East Alton Police were on hand.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Chris Rhodes also contributed photos to this story)Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

