DD Revival brings a “Blast from the Past Concert and Dance Party” to Jacoby Arts Center on July 11. They’ll take concert-goers back to the past with a little bit of narrative and a whole lot of music.

The popular local band celebrates the classic hits and legendary performers that define America’s Rock n’ Roll era. Their 50s and 60s hits bring back the glory days of rock.

The concert-dance also features a Rock n’ Roll trivia contest with prizes, free chili dogs and chips, and a cash bar. Doors open at 6:45 for the 7:30 p.m. party. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois. For

more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

