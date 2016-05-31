EDWARDSVILLE - Although she is quite busy with the postseason with the Edwardsville High School softball team, Lori Blade makes time to assist the up-and-coming young athletes from around the area sharpen their basketball skills at the EHS Lady Tiger Basketball Camp.

“The girls are excited,” Blade said. “Our numbers are good so we’ll introduce some different things to them and they can go home and work on and improve their game throughout.”

The three-day course allowed students from the third grade through freshman in high school to create and define their skills on the court. Detailed instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting, footwork, rebounding and defense were all provided, as well as one-on-one work with some of the high school’s own Lady Tigers basketball team members.

“My favorite part of camp is getting to know these kids,” Blade said. “It’s the off-season, they’re excited to meet new kids and getting in here and doing new and different drills.”

The hour and a half to two hour camps began at 8:30 a.m. this Monday and will continue until Wednesday. The cost of the camp was between $55 and $65, depending on grade level. Students who participated in the camp received a t-shirt.

