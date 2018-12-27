44TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

EDWARDSVILLE 51, COR JESU ACADEMY 16: Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade recorded her 700th career coaching victory on Wednesday night as the Tigers jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead, and never looked back as Edwardsville defeated the Chargers in the quarterfinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

Jaylen Townsend led the Tigers with 13 points, while Sydney Harris added 10.

Jessica Solon led the Chargers with four points.

The Tigers, who raised their mark to 14-1, meet up with Parkway Central of Chesterfield, Mo., a 57- 52 winner over Parkway North, in the semifinals on Thursday night. Tip-off time is set for 8:30 p.m.