CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College is having their fourth monthly installment of their “Raise the Bar” speaker series on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 am. The speaker series offers free, virtual discussions featuring opportunities to learn from Blackburn professors and administrators as they cover timely topics and share some of their life experiences. Previous events have focused on Blackburn's sustainability efforts with bees, trees and solar energy as well as the College's Music, Theatre, and Psychology programs.

The fourth panel in the series will include a discussion on the makeup of the Supreme Court and its role in our everyday lives. Speakers will review cases the court will hear this term and will speculate how the court will decide. Dr. Shelly Peffer, Department Chair of Leadership, Law, and Public Service, and Dr. Laura Wiedlocher, Professor of Leadership, Law, and Public Service are the guest presenters.

When asked about the panel, Peffer elaborated, “The Supreme Court is really in an interesting place right now with the last couple of appointees. There are some crucial cases that may be/will be coming before the Court. Dr. Wiedlocher and I will be looking at these, and discussing how we believe the Court will vote, why, and the importance of the decisions. It should be an interesting discussion.”

The speaker series, organized by Blackburn's Office of Institutional Advancement, is free and the public is encouraged to participate. Additional virtual programs are scheduled through May 2021. For more information and to register online, please visit http://blackburn.edu/raisethebar

